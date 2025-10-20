CMB Tech updates on fleet renewal and Q3/Q4 2025 market performance

Belgian shipowner CMB Tech has provided a market update, detailing progress on its fleet renewal strategy during the third quarter and the fourth quarter to date. The company reported the sale of two older vessels and the delivery of five newbuild vessels.

During the period, CMB Tech took delivery of five new ships: the Newcastlemax bulk carriers Mineral Slovensko and Mineral Slovenija; the chemical tanker Bochem Santos; the crew transfer vessel Windcat 58; and the commissioning service operation vessel Windcat Rotterdam.