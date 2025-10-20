CMB Tech updates on fleet renewal and Q3/Q4 2025 market performance

Belgian shipowner CMB Tech has provided a market update, detailing progress on its fleet renewal strategy during the third quarter and the fourth quarter to date. The company reported the sale of two older vessels and the delivery of five newbuild vessels.
During the period, CMB Tech took delivery of five new ships: the Newcastlemax bulk carriers Mineral Slovensko and Mineral Slovenija; the chemical tanker Bochem Santos; the crew transfer vessel Windcat 58; and the commissioning service operation vessel Windcat Rotterdam.
Continuing its fleet renewal, the company sold the 2007-built VLCC Dalma, which will generate a capital gain of $26.7 million and be delivered in the fourth quarter. It also sold the 2009-built Capesize bulker Battersea, generating a capital gain of $2.4 million, also for fourth-quarter delivery.
This follows the delivery of the VLCCs Hakata and Hakone to their new owners in the third quarter, which generated a total capital gain of approximately $39.3 million. Additionally, the time charter for the VLCC Donoussa was extended for another eleven months.
The company also provided estimated average daily time charter equivalent rates. For the third quarter, Newcastlemax bulkers earned $27,872 per day, Capesize earned $20,577, and Panamax/Kamsarmax earned $13,437. VLCC tankers in the spot pool averaged $28,715 per day, while Suezmax spot rates averaged $47,104.
Quarter-to-date figures for the fourth quarter generally showed improvements across most segments, notably with VLCC spot rates reaching $54,206 per day for the 30 per cent of days fixed so far.