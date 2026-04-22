CMB Tech bets on ammonia power with 11 new ships arriving

Belgian ship owner CMB Tech expects to take delivery of 11 vessels that can be powered by ammonia between this summer and next March, CEO Alexander Saverys said on Wednesday, as part of its "decarbonisation" plans.

"The first ammonia vessel will deliver this summer," Saverys told reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week conference.

The vessels include 10 Newcastlemax bulkers of 210,000 deadweight tonnes each being built at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard and one 1,400 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel being built at China Merchants Industry Weihai, according to the company. These dual-fuelled vessels can use ammonia or diesel as fuel.

Last year, CMB Tech signed an off-take agreement for "green ammonia" produced by CEEC Hydrogen Energy in Jilin province and the shipper also owns a minority share in privately owned Jiangsu Andefu Energy Technology.