CMB Tech and Fortescue sign charter agreement for 12 ammonia-capable vessels

Belgium-based CMB Tech and Australian metals company Fortescue have signed an agreement for the charter of up to 12 ammonia-capable vessels.
Under this arrangement, Fortescue will charter 12 Newcastlemax vessels of 210,000 DWT from Bocimar, the dry bulk division of CMB Tech.
Up to three of the ships will feature dual-fuel ammonia engines and are expected to enter service by the end of 2026. The remaining nine vessels will be delivered as ammonia-ready and can be converted to operate on the fuel in the future.
Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB Tech noted the long-term commercial relationship between Fortescue and Bocimar spanning more than two decades.
Fortescue claimed that its demonstration vessel has already shown that ammonia can be used safely and effectively in marine operations.
CMB Tech said it currently operates a fleet of about 250 vessels, including dry bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels, and offshore energy vessels. The company noted it also supplies hydrogen and ammonia fuel to maritime customers through its own production and third-party sources.