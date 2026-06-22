CMB Tech and Fortescue sign charter agreement for 12 ammonia-capable vessels

Belgium-based CMB Tech and Australian metals company Fortescue have signed an agreement for the charter of up to 12 ammonia-capable vessels.

Under this arrangement, Fortescue will charter 12 Newcastlemax vessels of 210,000 DWT from Bocimar, the dry bulk division of CMB Tech.

Up to three of the ships will feature dual-fuel ammonia engines and are expected to enter service by the end of 2026. The remaining nine vessels will be delivered as ammonia-ready and can be converted to operate on the fuel in the future.