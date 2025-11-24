Chinese yard launches new bulker for inland routes in Tanzania

China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has launched a new bulk carrier for operation by the Zijin Mining Group in Africa's inland waters.
Jinhang No 1 is the first in a series of four 2,000DWT bulk carriers ordered by the Zijin Mining Group via a US$10 million contract.
The vessel and her sisters will be operated primarily in Tanzania. Their design and construction seeks to address a shortage of inland cargo ships in Africa.
Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding prefabricated the ship's hull in sections, which were then transported to Tanzania on both bulk carriers and container vessels. These were then assembled locally, the completed hull was launched into the water for the first time earlier this month.
Upon completion, Jinhang No 1 will have an LOA of 70.08 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles. After-sales support will be provided by Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding via local offices recently established in Tanzania.
The ship is being built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.