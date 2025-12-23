Chinese shipbuilder signs contracts for eight newbuild vessels

Guangdong Songfa Ceramics has announced that its subsidiary, Hengli Shipbuilding Dalian, has signed and brought into effect contracts for the construction of eight vessels on December 23, 2025.
The orders consist of four Capesize bulk carriers and four 6,000 TEU container ships.
The four Capesize bulk carriers were ordered by single-purpose vessel companies under Eastern Pacific Shipping. The total value for this portion of the order is estimated between $200 million and $400 million, with sequential deliveries scheduled for the second half of 2027.
The four 6,000 TEU container vessels were ordered by an undisclosed international shipowner. The contract value for these ships is estimated between $300 million and $400 million. These vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2028.
According to the company, the Capesize bulkers are designed for transoceanic transport of iron ore and coal, featuring high endurance and compatibility with major global port facilities.
On the other hand, the company stated the 6,000 TEU container ships are intended for both transoceanic main routes and regional feeder services.
The company noted that these routine operating contracts will be settled in US dollars.