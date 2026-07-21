Chinese shipbuilder secures bulk carrier contract with Greek shipowner

Tangshan Dajin Offshore Engineering, a subsidiary of China's Dajin Heavy Industry, signed a shipbuilding contract with an unnmaned Greek shipowner for three firm bulk carrier orders and one optional vessel on July 21.

The total contract value for all four vessels is approximately CNY2.1 billion ($310 million), with the three firm orders accounting for CNY1.575 billion ($232 million) and the optional vessel valued at CNY525 million ($77 million).

Under the agreement, the Greek buyer holds the option to confirm the construction of the fourth vessel at the agreed price within two months of signing.