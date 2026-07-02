Chinese firm to design methanol-powered bulk carriers for local owner

China's Ningbo Oriental Ship Design Institute has been selected to design a series of 10 bulk carriers for local shipowner Zhejiang Chuangxin Marine.

The ships will each have a deadweight of 23,500 and four 1,130kW, six-cylinder generators that will operate exclusively on methanol. The propulsion will deliver a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

The vessels will be specially tailored for operation along the Yangtze River Delta, thus fully covering mainstream domestic coastal commercial shipping routes, though they will also be capable of navigation in offshore waters.