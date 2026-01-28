China to favour Brazilian soybean imports in H1 despite renewed US inflows

China is expected to boost imports of Brazilian soybeans in the first half of 2026, as record production and competitive prices propel shipments, reinforcing South America's dominance in the world's biggest oilseed importer, even as US supplies return.

Private soybean processors in China are locking in deals for Brazilian soybeans to be shipped from February onwards as the harvest gathers pace, swelling supplies and squeezing prices, trade sources said.

Such activity could hit demand for US cargoes when the North American export season begins in September.

Purchases of about 12 million tons of US soybeans following a thaw in ties between Beijing and Washington since late October were made entirely by state-owned Sinograin and COFCO, as higher US prices sidelined private traders.

Even if Beijing orders more purchases by state-run grain traders and stockpiler Sinograin to meet trade deal commitments to Washington, China's 13 per cent tariff on US soybeans makes them costlier for private crushers than Brazilian supplies facing a duty of three per cent.

"China's current purchase volumes of US soybeans are limited, sufficient only to maintain a positive political atmosphere ahead of the April meeting between the two countries' leaders," said Dan Wang, China Director at Eurasia Group, a global political risk consultancy.