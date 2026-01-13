China steps up seaborne wheat imports from Australia and Argentina

Australia and Argentina exported around 620,000 tonnes of wheat to China in December, shipping data showed. Analysts and traders expect shipments to continue as Chinese buyers take advantage of low global prices.

The December shipments to China were the biggest from Australia since April 2024 and the most from Argentina since 1997, customs data from the countries showed. The number of cargoes surprised some traders.

It suggests that China - the biggest importer of crops - is increasing its appetite for wheat. This follows two large domestic harvests in 2024 and 2025 which had previously reduced its need for imports.