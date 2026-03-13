China releases fertiliser reserves as Hormuz crisis deepens

China said on Friday it would release fertilisers from national commercial reserves ahead of spring planting, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts global supplies.

The move aims to ensure adequate supply during peak agricultural demand, the China Agricultural Means of Production Association said in a statement, instructing storage firms to sell reserves to support orderly trading and stabilise prices.

The release includes nitrogen, phosphate and compound fertilisers.

The early drawdown of reserves follows a series of warnings from state-linked industry bodies urging producers not to hoard supplies or raise prices as farmers across the country prepare for spring planting.