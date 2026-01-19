China receives first shipment of Simandou iron ore

China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, has received its first shipment of iron ore from the Simandou mine in Guinea in West Africa, in which Beijing has heavily invested to increase supply security.

China, which imports 80 per cent of its iron ore from Australia and Brazil, has been attempting to diversify its supply by expanding domestic output and investing in overseas mines.

A vessel carrying nearly 200,000 tonnes of iron ore from Simandou arrived in Majishan port in East China's Zhejiang province on January 17 after a 46-day voyage, China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steel producer, said in a statement on its WeChat account on Saturday.