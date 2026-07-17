China Merchants Energy Shipping plans to build six VLOCs

China Merchants Energy Shipping announced plans to construct six new 343,000 DWT very large ore carriers for a total investment expected to not exceed CNY4.93 billion ($727.9 million).

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, with construction assigned to yards under company affiliate China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group.

The board of directors disclosed that the firm's controlling shareholder, China Merchants Steam Navigation Company, submitted an interim proposal on July 17 to table the agreement at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on July 28.