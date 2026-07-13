China Merchants Energy Shipping eyes $223m vessel order with affiliate yard

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) plans to build one 210,000 DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier and four 1,800-TEU container ships through its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group.

The total investment for the project is expected to not exceed CNY1.51 billion ($222.8 million).

Under the proposed agreement, the vessels will be constructed by shipyards under the affiliate shipbuilding group, with payments made in installments based on progress.