China imports first ever Argentine soymeal cargo

A cargo of Argentine soybean meal has cleared Chinese customs, two China-based traders said, marking the first such shipment since Beijing approved such imports in 2019 and signalling a new trade channel with the world’s top soymeal exporter.

The ship Sumatra, carrying 30,000 tonnes of Argentine soybean meal, departed Argentina in September and arrived at Nansha port in southern Guangdong province in late October, according to maritime agency NABSA and LSEG ship-tracking data.