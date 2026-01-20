China hits 12m-tonne US soybean target pledged in trade truce

China has bought about 12 million tonnes of US soybeans, fulfilling a US-stated pledge to purchase that volume by the end of February, three traders told Reuters on Tuesday, after a late-October trade truce spurred buying.

As buyers shunned North American supplies amid a trade war, China recorded no imports from the United States for four consecutive months from last September, taking US market share down to 15 per cent from 21 per cent in 2024.

But the 12-million target was met last week after bulk purchases by state stockpiler Sinograin and state trader COFCO, which were the only buyers of US beans, as private crushers continue to favour cheaper supplies from Argentina and Brazil.