China clears Australian canola cargo, easing months-long approval delays

A cargo of Australian canola that arrived in southern China this month has passed inspection, with processing at a crushing plant set to begin this week, two trade sources told Reuters on Thursday, easing concerns over delays in clearance.

Since August, China's state-owned COFCO has bought at least nine cargoes, or about 500,000 tonnes of Australian canola, after Beijing resumed purchases of imports shut out of its market since 2020 over concerns about biosecurity.

Although two of the total shipments have arrived, none have yet been processed. Canola shipments from Canada, the world's top supplier, typically clear customs in about a week.