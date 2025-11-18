China buys at least 14 cargoes of US soybeans for Dec-Jan shipment, traders say

Eight of the vessels were for shipment in December and January from US Gulf Coast terminals, while the rest were for shipment in January from Pacific Northwest ports, one trader said. A second trader estimated around 75 per cent of the sales were for Gulf shipment, with the remainder from the PNW.

The sales total may ultimately be larger if more deals are finalized, traders said.

The White House said China had agreed to buy 12 million tonnes of US soybeans this year, but only a small volume of sales had occurred before Monday.