CBOT wheat sags, led by corn and soy; Black Sea tensions eyed

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures inched lower on Monday, led by declines in soybean and corn, while worries about tensions in the Black Sea grain export region underpinned the market, traders said.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down one cent at $5.34-3/4 per bushel.

KC March hard red winter wheat ended down 4-3/4 cents at $5.26-1/2 a bushel and Minneapolis March spring wheat fell 1-3/4 cents to settle at $5.71-1/4 a bushel.