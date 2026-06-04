Castor Maritime reverses losses in Q1 2026

Castor Maritime reported a net income of $69.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a significant turnaround from a loss of $23.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

This improvement was attributed to higher charter rates and strong performance within the equity portfolio of the company.

Total vessel revenues rose by 5.3 per cent to $11.9 million, up from $11.3 million in the previous year. According to the company, the average daily time charter equivalent rate for its fleet increased by 56.2 per cent to $14,926, which helped offset a reduction in available shipping days.