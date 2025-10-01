Castor Maritime posts lower revenues and earnings in Q2 2025

Cyprus-based shipping company Castor Maritime reported a sharp decline in both revenues and earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Vessel revenues fell to $10.2 million from $16.3 million in the same period of 2024, representing a 37.4 per cent decrease. Net income dropped to $6.3 million from $22.9 million, a fall of 72.5 per cent, while adjusted net income was $2 million compared with $21.5 million a year earlier.