Capesize slump drags Baltic dry bulk index down for a second day

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by lower rates for the Capesize vessel segment.
The main Baltic index fell 89 points, or three per cent, to 2,840, its lowest level since July 6.
The Capesize index was down 255 points, or 5.6 per cent, at 4,339, a more than one-week low. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels dropped $2,314 to $35,849.
The Panamax index was down by one point, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,257. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $9 to $20,316.
Iron ore prices were little changed, as traders weighed rising supply from major producers and seasonally slowing demand in top consumer China against the disruption risk from a strike at BHP's Port Hedland operations.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 10 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 1,730, its highest level since August 2022.
(Reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)