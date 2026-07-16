Capesize slump drags Baltic dry bulk index down for a second day

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by lower rates for the Capesize vessel segment.

The main Baltic index fell 89 points, or three per cent, to 2,840, its lowest level since July 6.

The Capesize index was down 255 points, or 5.6 per cent, at 4,339, a more than one-week low. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels dropped $2,314 to $35,849.