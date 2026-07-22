Capesize rebound finally snaps the Baltic dry bulk index's slump

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose on Wednesday, posting its first gain since July 14, driven by higher Capesize vessel rates.

The main Baltic index rose 45 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,715.

The Capesize index rose 184 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 4,114, its highest level since July 16. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels gained $1,668 to $33,805.