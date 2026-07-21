Capesize rates bounce back, but Baltic dry bulk index still slips

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged marginally lower on Tuesday, with losses in Panamax and supramax vessels mostly offsetting a rebound in the Capesize segment.

The main Baltic index fell one point, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,670, registering its smallest decline in the current downturn, as gains in the Capesize segment limited losses.

The Capesize index rose 41 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 3,930, its first gain since July 14. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels gained $369 to $32,137.