Capesize rate slump spoils week for Baltic dry bulk index

Iron ore futures, however, rose and were on track for a second straight weekly gain, underpinned by a drawdown in Chinese port inventories, though ample medium-term supply capped the advance.

The Panamax index was down by nine points, or 0.4 per cent, at 2,248. It was down by 0.2 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $80 to $20,236.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up seven points, or 0.4 per cent, at 1,737, its highest level since August 2022 and up 1.8 per cent for the week.

(Reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)