Capesize gains lift Baltic dry bulk index to weekly high

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a one-week high on Friday, buoyed by rising rates for Capesize vessels.
The main Baltic index added 63 points, or 2.4 per cent, to 2,722, its highest since June 12.
The Capesize index was up 209 points, or 5.3 per cent, at 4,149, its highest since April 10. The index registered a one per cent weekly gain.
Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $1,900 to $34,128.
The Panamax index fell 53 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 2,096 and was down 8.2 per cent for the week.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $479 to $18,860.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up four points, or 0.2 per cent, at 1,718.
(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)