Capesize gains lift Baltic dry bulk index to weekly high

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a one-week high on Friday, buoyed by rising rates for Capesize vessels.

The main Baltic index added 63 points, or 2.4 per cent, to 2,722, its highest since June 12.

The Capesize index was up 209 points, or 5.3 per cent, at 4,149, its highest since April 10. The index registered a one per cent weekly gain.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $1,900 to $34,128.