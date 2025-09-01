Capesize gains keep Baltic index steady as Panamax rates fall
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index was mostly unchanged on Monday as gains in Capesize countered weakness in Panamax.
The main index edged down one point to 2,024 points.
The Capesize index gained 24 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,949 points. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose $198 to $24,455.
Iron ore futures slipped to their lowest levels in a week, hurt by shrinking steel margins and expectations of lower steel production ahead of a military parade in China.
The Panamax index was down 34 points, or 1.8 per cent, at 1,813 points. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $310 to $16,313.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose two points to 1,467 points, marking its 20th consecutive day of gains.
Elsewhere, Yemen's Houthis said they launched a missile towards the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu in a rare attack off the Saudi coast.
(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)