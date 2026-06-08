Capesize and Panamax weakness pulls down Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in the Capesize and Panamax vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 65 points, or 2.2 per cent, to 2,916.

The Capesize index was down 174 points, or 3.6 per cent, at 4,719. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,576 to $39,295.