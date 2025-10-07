Capesize and Panamax gains lift Baltic index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index edged up on Tuesday, supported by higher Capesize and Panamax vessel rates.
The main index rose 15 points to 1,947 points.
The Capesize index rose 57 points to 2,885 points. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased by $474 to $23,927.
The Panamax index snapped a seven-day losing streak, rising 11 points to 1,665 points. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose by $102 to $14,988.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell 18 points to 1,425 points, its lowest since August 22.
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)