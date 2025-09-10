Bunge to finish loading first export of Argentine soybean meal destined for China

US grains trading group Bunge would finish loading 30,000 tonnes of Argentine soybean meal destined for China on Wednesday, the maritime agency NABSA said on Tuesday, marking the first such soymeal cargo.
Bunge had previously dispatched a shipment of soybean meal to China in July. However, last month the company ended up diverting the sale to Vietnam for "commercial reasons."
According to NABSA's daily port activity report, the ship Sumatra will be loaded at the T6 terminal, which Bunge jointly operates with Argentina's AGD in the port town of San Lorenzo, north of the farm hub city of Rosario.
Bunge Argentina did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the information published by NABSA.
NABSA also reported the arrival of other ships in Argentina, the UBC Salerno and the Africa Merlin, with estimated arrival dates of September 17 and 18, respectively. They are also set to load 30,000 tonnes of soybean meal each at the T6 terminal, destined for China.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Rashmi Aich)