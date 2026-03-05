Bunge exploring alternative shipping routes amid Middle East conflict

Global grains trader Bunge is exploring alternative shipping routes and working with customers to minimize any disruptions caused due to the conflict in the Middle East, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global transit chokepoint, has been disrupted after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, rattling markets and constraining trade flows through the narrow route that connects Persian Gulf exporters with global buyers.

"While there has been a limited impact on our ocean-going vessels, Bunge's teams are closely monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Canadian agrichemical company Nutrien said it was closely engaged with customers as conditions in the Middle East region continue to evolve.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)