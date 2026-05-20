Broad segment slump dampens Baltic dry bulk index

Dalian iron ore futures rebounded from early falls on Wednesday to snap a six-session losing streak, buoyed by expectations of higher Chinese hot metal output as four blast furnaces resumed production.

The Panamax index fell 85 points, or 3.5 per cent, to 2,374. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $764 to $21,367.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index eased by two points, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,566.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)