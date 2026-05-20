Broad segment slump dampens Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Wednesday, pressured by losses across all vessel segments.
The main Baltic index fell 49 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 3,005.
The Capesize index was down 69 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 4,880. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $625 to $40,760.
Dalian iron ore futures rebounded from early falls on Wednesday to snap a six-session losing streak, buoyed by expectations of higher Chinese hot metal output as four blast furnaces resumed production.
The Panamax index fell 85 points, or 3.5 per cent, to 2,374. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $764 to $21,367.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index eased by two points, or 0.1 per cent, to 1,566.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)