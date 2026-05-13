Broad gains across vessel types lift Baltic Exchange dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Wednesday as all vessel segments posted higher rates.

The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for Capesize, Panamax and supramax vessels, added 126 points, or 4.1 per cent, to 3,189.

The Capesize index climbed 258 points, or 5.1 per cent, to 5,340.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes, including iron ore and coal, gained $2,342 to $44,930.