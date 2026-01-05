Brazil's soy shipments reach record levels in 2025

Soybean shipments from Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed, hit a record of 108.68 million tonnes in 2025, data from shipping agency Cargonave published on Monday showed.

The figure represents an 11.7 per cent climb from 2024, and comes after a record soy harvest in Brazil last year, as well as extensive purchases from China, which avoided buying the oilseed from the United States for much of the year due to a dispute over tariffs.