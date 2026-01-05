Brazil's soy shipments reach record levels in 2025

Soybean shipments from Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed, hit a record of 108.68 million tonnes in 2025, data from shipping agency Cargonave published on Monday showed.
The figure represents an 11.7 per cent climb from 2024, and comes after a record soy harvest in Brazil last year, as well as extensive purchases from China, which avoided buying the oilseed from the United States for much of the year due to a dispute over tariffs.
Soymeal exports also reached a record level, Cargonave data showed, surpassing 23.07 million tonnes in 2025. The figure compares to the previous high of 22.84 million tonnes in 2024.
Brazil's corn exports reached 41.7 million tonnes last year, almost four million tonnes above the 2024 level.
Brazil is one of the world's largest exporters of soymeal and corn.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)