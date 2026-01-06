Brazil's iron ore exports hit annual record in 2025

Brazilian iron ore exports grew 7.1 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a record 416.4 million tonnes, data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services showed on Tuesday.

Brazil, one of the world's largest iron ore exporters, has increased its shipments on both a boost in production from firms such as Rio de Janeiro-based miner Vale as well as strong demand from China and other markets.

It was the first time Brazil's iron ore exports surpassed 400 million tonnes in a year, the data showed.