Brazil's iron ore exports hit annual record in 2025

Brazilian iron ore exports grew 7.1 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a record 416.4 million tonnes, data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services showed on Tuesday.
Brazil, one of the world's largest iron ore exporters, has increased its shipments on both a boost in production from firms such as Rio de Janeiro-based miner Vale as well as strong demand from China and other markets.
It was the first time Brazil's iron ore exports surpassed 400 million tonnes in a year, the data showed.
Exports were strong in the final months of 2025, with shipments in both October and December surpassing 40 million tons - close to the monthly record.
Brazil's previous annual record was set in 2018, when it shipped nearly 390 million tonnes of iron ore.
The deadly 2019 rupture of a Vale dam resulted in a series of safety reviews that impacted production in the following years.
Vale reported in the third quarter of 2025 its highest quarterly iron ore production since 2018.
China, the world's largest iron ore importer, likely closed 2025 with record imports.
