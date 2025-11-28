Brazilian agriculture ministry says China banned five soy exporters

The Brazilian agriculture ministry has been notified by Chinese authorities that five Brazilian soy exporters have been banned from shipping the grain to the Asian country, it said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported that China had stopped 69,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans from entering its territory after finding wheat treated with pesticides in the hold of the ship transporting the cargo.
"This is about five facilities, among more than 2,000 authorised to export soybeans to China," the ministry said without providing additional details. "The case is being addressed as a matter of utmost priority."
According to Folha's report, exports from two Cargill plants as well as three others controlled by Louis Dreyfus, CHS Agronegocio and 3Tentos would be suspended as of Thursday in connection with the incident.
Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, and CHS Agronegocio did not reply to requests for comment, while 3Tentos declined to comment.
The agriculture ministry said it still has "a solid and strategic relationship with China", adding that this year Brazil will export more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans to its largest agricultural trading partner.
"When notified of any potential non-compliance, the Brazilian Government conducts assessments with transparency, responsibility, and agility," the ministry said.
