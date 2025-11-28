Brazilian agriculture ministry says China banned five soy exporters

"This is about five facilities, among more than 2,000 authorised to export soybeans to China," the ministry said without providing additional details. "The case is being addressed as a matter of utmost priority."

According to Folha's report, exports from two Cargill plants as well as three others controlled by Louis Dreyfus, CHS Agronegocio and 3Tentos would be suspended as of Thursday in connection with the incident.

Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, and CHS Agronegocio did not reply to requests for comment, while 3Tentos declined to comment.