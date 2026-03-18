Brazil to negotiate soybean inspection framework after Chinese complaints, minister says

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Tuesday that the government will negotiate soybean inspection and safety requirements for Brazilian shipments of the crop to China, following complaints from Beijing.

Favaro said Brazil had not eased inspections in recent days, denying reports by local media that the government had made changes to make exports more flexible.

The minister confirmed that Brazil had received complaints from Chinese buyers and authorities after some cargoes showed the presence of weed seeds, and that it intensified inspections when the complaints persisted.