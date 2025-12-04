Brazil soy exports jump 64 per cent in November ahead of Chinese shift to US

Brazil's soybean exports jumped 64 per cent in November from a year ago to 4.2 million tonnes, the government said on Thursday, with good local supply allowing elevated shipments before the world's largest importer China shifts to United States' beans.

Brazil soy exports normally fall towards the end of the year as the country approaches the new harvest late on January or early February, but a record crop in 2025 means there are still enough supplies to keep foreign sales going, grain exports lobby Anec said on Thursday.