Brazil soy exports jump 64 per cent in November ahead of Chinese shift to US

Brazil's soybean exports jumped 64 per cent in November from a year ago to 4.2 million tonnes, the government said on Thursday, with good local supply allowing elevated shipments before the world's largest importer China shifts to United States' beans.
Brazil soy exports normally fall towards the end of the year as the country approaches the new harvest late on January or early February, but a record crop in 2025 means there are still enough supplies to keep foreign sales going, grain exports lobby Anec said on Thursday.
Anec projects December shipments to also increase sharply, around 90 per cent, to 2.8 million tonnes. The industry group sees total Brazilian soy exports at 110 million tonnes in 2025 from 97.3 million tonnes in 2024.
China bought several vessels of soybeans from the US recently, with loadings expected already in December. The Chinese buying is part of its trade deal with the US.
Brazilian corn exports, however, are expected to fall short of expectations, Anec said.
The group reduced its corn shipment projection by one million tonnes for 2025, to 41 million tonnes, citing increasingly higher domestic demand.
Brazil's booming corn ethanol and meat industries are boosting internal demand for the cereal, according to Anec.
On Wednesday, an association representing pork and chicken processors, which uses corn as feed, projected a rise in output and exports for both meat types, indicating strong demand for the cereal.
Despite the downward revision, Brazilian corn exports could still close 2025 with growth, considering that the country exported 37.8 million tonnes in 2024, according to Anec data.
In December, Brazilian corn shipments are expected to reach 4.99 million tonnes, a nearly 38 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.
