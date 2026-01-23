BHP diverts iron ore to Southeast Asia as China dispute drags on

BHP Group has shipped iron ore cargoes barred from sale in China to Malaysia and Vietnam, seeking alternative buyers as its stocks of Jimblebar pile up at Chinese ports amid a protracted contract dispute with Beijing.

China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), set up in 2022 to centralise iron ore purchasing and win better terms from miners, barred Chinese steel mills and traders from buying BHP's Jimblebar Blend Fines (JMBF), a type of medium-grade iron ore, last September during talks over a new contract that have still not concluded.

As talks drag on, a vessel, Lowlands Blue, laden with around 95,000 tonnes of BHP's JMBF, docked in Malaysia on January 14, the first such cargo discharged in Malaysia since shipping data tracker Kpler's records began in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Cape Yamabuki shipped roughly 75,000 tonnes of JMBF to Vietnam in December, according to Kpler data and two traders with knowledge of the matter.

It was the first such cargo to Vietnam since at least 2024, Kpler data showed.