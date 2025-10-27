Belships takes delivery of 64,000 DWT bulker from Japanese builder

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 64,000 DWT bulk carrier Belfortune to Norwegian dry bulk operator Belships. The delivery of the new vessel took place at the group's main shipyard on Thursday, October 23.

The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,709. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots.