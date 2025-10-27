Belships takes delivery of 64,000 DWT bulker from Japanese builder

Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the 64,000 DWT bulk carrier Belfortune to Norwegian dry bulk operator Belships. The delivery of the new vessel took place at the group's main shipyard on Thursday, October 23.
The Panama-flagged vessel has a total length of 199.9 metres, a breadth of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of 63,709. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine, providing a service speed of approximately 14 knots.
The ship's design complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers. Its cargo holds feature topside and hopper tanks, making them suitable for various cargoes, including grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products.
Cargo handling efficiency is enhanced by four deck cranes and wide hatch openings with folding-type covers. The vessel is also compliant with the IMSBC and IMDG codes for carrying solid bulk and dangerous goods.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. Other environmental features include a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous materials as per the ship recycling convention.
High propulsion performance is achieved through energy-saving devices, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction paint on the hull.