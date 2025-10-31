Baltic index suffers first monthly decline since April as vessel rates dip across the board

The Capesize index lost 16 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,929 and logged its biggest monthly fall in six months. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels decreased $140 to $24,288.

Iron ore futures slid on Friday, weighed down by dwindling demand and rising inventories in top consumer China, but hopes of a trade deal between the world’s two-largest economies kept prices on track for weekly and monthly gains.