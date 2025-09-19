Baltic index set for weekly gain as strong Capesize demand lifts dry bulk sector

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index edged down on Friday due to weakness in smaller vessel segments, but was set to post a weekly gain on Capesize advances.
The main index lost two points, to 2,203 points. However, the contract was up 3.6 per cent for the week.
The Capesize index extended gains from the previous session, climbing 26 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 3,437, its highest since July 29. The contract was up about 12 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels added $216 to $28,504.
Iron ore futures advanced on Friday, ending the week higher, buoyed by strengthening steel demand and pre-holiday restocking in major consumer China.
Meanwhile, the Panamax index lost 36 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 1,845, its lowest since September 5. The contract recorded a loss of eight per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels lost $325 to $16,603.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index lost three points, to 1,489 points. The contract was down 0.2 per cent for the week.
