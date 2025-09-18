Baltic index rises to near-two-month high on strong capesize rates

The Capesize index also rose to a near two-month peak, climbing 111 points, or 3.4 per cent, to 3,411, its highest since July 29.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels added $922 to $28,288.

Iron ore futures prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by soft demand from China's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, though inventory replenishment ahead of the Chinese national day holiday capped losses.