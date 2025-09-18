Baltic index rises to near-two-month high on strong capesize rates

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose to a near-two-month high on Thursday, supported by higher Capesize rates.
The main index, which factors in rates for Capesize, Panamax and supramax shipping vessels, gained 25 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,205 points, its highest level since July 28.
The Capesize index also rose to a near two-month peak, climbing 111 points, or 3.4 per cent, to 3,411, its highest since July 29.
Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels added $922 to $28,288.
Iron ore futures prices edged lower on Thursday, pressured by soft demand from China's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, though inventory replenishment ahead of the Chinese national day holiday capped losses.
Meanwhile, the Panamax index fell to an over one-week low, losing 42 points, or 2.2 per cent, to 1,881, its lowest since September 8.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels lost $380 to $16,928.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index remained unchanged at 1,492 points.
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
Advertisement
Advertisement