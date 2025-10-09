Baltic index retreats, breaking three-day rally on Capesize decline

The Capesize index slipped after a four-day rise, losing 138 points to 2,786. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels decreased by $1,151 to $23,101.

“Overall market sentiment still points toward a downward correction in the coming month. Once the immediate post-holiday activity settles, the underlying fundamentals and some seasonal softness may start to weigh on rates again,” said Yiannis Parganas, head of research at Intermodal Shipbrokers.