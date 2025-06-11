Baltic index rebounds to seven-month high on rising vessel rates
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rebounded to its highest level in nearly seven months on higher rates across vessel segments.
The main index was up 58 points, or 3.5 per cent, at 1,738, its highest since November 18.
The Capesize index rose 140 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 3,096, a near seven-month high. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels climbed $1,160 to $25,679.
Iron ore futures prices rebounded, as signs of progress in trade talks between the world's two largest economies bolstered sentiment, although early uncertainty over a final agreement and softening steel demand capped further gains.
President Donald Trump announced that the US deal with China is done, with Beijing to supply magnets and rare earth minerals while the US will allow Chinese students in its colleges and universities.
The Panamax index firmed 37 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 1,337, its highest level since May 12. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels added $338 to $12,036.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index snapped a six-session losing streak, gaining three points to 922.
