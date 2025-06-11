Baltic index rebounds to seven-month high on rising vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rebounded to its highest level in nearly seven months on higher rates across vessel segments.

The main index was up 58 points, or 3.5 per cent, at 1,738, its highest since November 18.

The Capesize index rose 140 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 3,096, a near seven-month high. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels climbed $1,160 to $25,679.