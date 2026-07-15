Baltic index falls as lower Capesize rates halt recent rally

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Wednesday, after hitting a more-than-one-month high in the previous session, hurt by lower Capesize rates.
The main Baltic index fell 51 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,929, after hitting its highest level since early June in the previous session.
The Capesize index was down 157 points, or 3.3 per cent, at 4,594, easing from an over one-month peak. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels dropped $1,420 to $38,163.
The Panamax index was up seven points, or 0.3 per cent, at 2,258. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose $65 to $20,325.
"The Panamax market was stable last week, with regional activity providing support but failing to generate a decisive upward move," analysts at Intermodal said in a weekly note on Tuesday.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 10 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 1,720, its highest level since August 2022.
(Reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)