Baltic index falls as lower Capesize rates halt recent rally

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Wednesday, after hitting a more-than-one-month high in the previous session, hurt by lower Capesize rates.

The main Baltic index fell 51 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 2,929, after hitting its highest level since early June in the previous session.

The Capesize index was down 157 points, or 3.3 per cent, at 4,594, easing from an over one-month peak. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels dropped $1,420 to $38,163.