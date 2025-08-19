Baltic index drops to lowest point in two weeks amid weak Capesize demand

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell to a two-week low on Tuesday due to lower demand for Capesize vessels.

The main index was down 58 points, or 2.9 per cent, at 1,964 points, hitting its lowest level since August 5.

The Capesize index shed 189 points, or almost six per cent, to 3,023 points, also reaching a two-week low. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell by $1,566 to $25,072.