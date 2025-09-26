Baltic index dips on weak vessel rates but ends week higher

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell on Friday, pressured by lower rates across vessel segments. However, higher prices across larger vessel category earlier in the week led to an overall weekly increase.
The main index fell seven points to 2,259 points. The index was up 2.5 per cent this week.
The Capesize index dropped 14 points to 3,627 points. The contract was up about 5.5 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels decreased by $118 to $30,076.
Dalian iron ore futures slid on Friday, snapping a four-week rally and finishing the week lower, pressured by the European Commission's plan to impose steep tariffs on Chinese steel imports.
The Panamax index shed three points to 1,832 points. The contract was down 0.7 per cent this week. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell by $33 to $16,484.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down four points at 1,479 points. The index was down about 0.7 per cent for the week.
