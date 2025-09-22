Baltic index dips as all vessel segments post losses

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index edged down on Monday, with weakness seen across vessel segments.
The main index lost 31 points to 2,172 points.
The Capesize index snapped a six-day winning run to fall 72 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 3,365. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $601 to $27,903.
Iron ore futures prices advanced as blast furnace steel production increased amid rising demand for building materials ahead of China's National Day holidays.
Meanwhile, the Panamax index lost 23 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 1,822, its lowest since September 5. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels lost $203 to $16,400.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index lost three points, to 1,486 points.
(Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)