Baltic dry index hits lowest level in more than two months

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index on Thursday slipped to an over-two-month low as declines in Capesize and supramax vessel rates outweighed gains in the Panamax segment.
The main Baltic index slid 43 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 2,591. It hit its lowest since April 17.
The Capesize index was down 123 points, or 3.1 per cent, at 3,827. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels were down $1,117 at $31,205.
China's coking coal prices eased as a steel-consumption slump fuelled concerns over demand prospects of steelmaking ingredients.
The Panamax index rose 25 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,096. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose $224 to $18,865.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 15 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 1,678, its lowest since June 15.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)