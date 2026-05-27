Baltic dry index bounces back to near two-week high on firm demand

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index reached its highest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on firm demand across vessel categories.

The main Baltic index added 39 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 3,124, its highest level since May 15.

The Capesize index was up 78 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 5,272, marking a two-week high. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $712 to $44,314.